Dr. Foos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Foos, MD
Overview of Dr. David Foos, MD
Dr. David Foos, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Foos' Office Locations
David C. Foos MD2810 E Del Mar Blvd Ste 11B, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 449-2874
Hospital Affiliations
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Foos was recommended to me by a friend and he was a Godsend. He really helped me to stop having panic attacks and helped me with a lot of serious situations I was going through. He is an excellent listener and extremely professional. I recommend him to any person who is ooking for a great professional Doctor.
About Dr. David Foos, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1598807877
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foos has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Foos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foos.
