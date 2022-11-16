Dr. David Forshaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Forshaw, MD
Overview
Dr. David Forshaw, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Locations
Shelton330 Bridgeport Ave, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 755-6677
Waterbury500 Chase Pkwy, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Griffin Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthyCT
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Self Pay
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a double lower lumbar fusion done by Dr Forshaw and I can't tell you how good I feel. He is definitely amazing in my book. I would recommend him to anyone that has a back pain to go to him. Godsend
About Dr. David Forshaw, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1437353182
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forshaw accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Forshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forshaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.