Overview

Dr. David Forshaw, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Forshaw works at NOSS - Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics & Spine Specialists, PC in Shelton, CT with other offices in Waterbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.