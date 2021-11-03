Dr. Forster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Forster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Forster, MD
Dr. David Forster, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Forster's Office Locations
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology3975 Fair Ridge Dr Ste 100S, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 620-2701
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology6363 Walker Ln Ste 150, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 922-0906
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology6565 Arlington Blvd Ste 250, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 534-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr Forster for several years. He is amicable, thorough and well-versed in conditions, procedures, and options for care. His office staff members are also very friendly and courteous. They make appointments easy and fit your schedule. I hope he is not retiring soon.
About Dr. David Forster, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Doheny Eye Institiute University So California
- Georgetown University Med Center
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
