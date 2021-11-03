Overview of Dr. David Forster, MD

Dr. David Forster, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Forster works at Northern Virginia Ophthalmology in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA and Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Nearsightedness and Contact Lens Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.