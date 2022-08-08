Dr. David Fortune, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortune is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fortune, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Fortune, MD
Dr. David Fortune, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Dr. Fortune's Office Locations
Allergy and ENT Associates of Middle Tennessee PC3901 Central Pike Ste 351, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 703-2219
Allergy and ENT Associates of Middle Tennessee PC920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 110, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 703-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Three years ago when my husband and I moved to the Nashville area, we were faced with the task of finding all new doctors to take over our complicated pre existing health care needs. I come from an extended family of top doctors and RNs who work at some of the finest institutions (Mayo Clinic being one if them) and it was a huge bar finding replacement providers. DR. FORTUNE EXCELLS beyond ANY bar!!! His expertise and high integrity ALWAYS is to be certain I receive the finest care. I have never questioned or doubted that I am with the 'BEST of the BEST', and I thank God I am one if his patients!
About Dr. David Fortune, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1245274778
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
