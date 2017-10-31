Dr. David Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Foster, MD
Overview
Dr. David Foster, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Placer Medical Mgmt Inc1111 High St Ste A, Auburn, CA 95603 Directions (530) 885-5177
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Foster has treated my adult bipolar disorder for over 20 years. He is willing to spend much more time talking with his patients about strategies for coping with daily issues than any other psychiatrist I have heard of. I have been completely satisfied with the treatment I received from him. That said, one should always "interview" several practitioners before selecting a doctor (or a plumber!), to determine if the candidate is a good fit.
About Dr. David Foster, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1174801773
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
