Dr. David Foulk, MD
Overview of Dr. David Foulk, MD
Dr. David Foulk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.
They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foulk's Office Locations
- 1 7930 N Shadeland Ave Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 355-2663
Community Breast Care8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 500, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 497-6024
Community Physicians of Indiana Inc.9669 E 146th St Ste 330, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 355-8326
Orthopaedic Associates of Osceola604 OAK COMMONS BLVD, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 846-6004Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foulk?
I was extremely happy with my visit with Dr Foulk. He listened and took the time to explain every option in detail. Thank you Dr Foulk
About Dr. David Foulk, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1184883571
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
