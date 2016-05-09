Overview of Dr. David Frank, MD

Dr. David Frank, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Frank works at Central Jersey Neurology Assocs in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.