Overview of Dr. David Frankel, MD

Dr. David Frankel, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.



Dr. Frankel works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.