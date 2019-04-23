Dr. David Frankel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Frankel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Frankel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3400 Civic Center Blvd # 2, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 615-4949
- 2 250 King of Prussia Rd, Radnor, PA 19087 Directions (215) 662-6801
3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Directions
(215) 662-6801
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
How was your appointment with Dr. Frankel?
Excellent cardiologist. Expertise evident. Explains procedures and outcomes clearly. Showed genuine concern for me and my issues. Only positive experiences with him and his entire staff. I recommend him without reservation to anyone needed his services. Dan D. Lewes, DE
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1669458287
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- University Of Pennsylvania, College Of Arts and Sciences
