Dr. Franz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Franz, MD
Overview of Dr. David Franz, MD
Dr. David Franz, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Franz works at
Dr. Franz's Office Locations
Ear Nose and Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery Center of Frederick1708 Fall Hill Ave Ste 100, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 371-1226
- 2 4701 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 100, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 371-1226
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Confident feeling
About Dr. David Franz, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1750373148
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Franz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Franz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franz.
