Overview of Dr. David Franzoni, MD

Dr. David Franzoni, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Franzoni works at Essex-Hudson Urology in Bloomfield, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ, Irvington, NJ and Lyndhurst, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.