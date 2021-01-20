See All Urologists in Bloomfield, NJ
Dr. David Franzoni, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Franzoni, MD

Urology
3.7 (10)
Map Pin Small Bloomfield, NJ
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Franzoni, MD

Dr. David Franzoni, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Franzoni works at Essex-Hudson Urology in Bloomfield, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ, Irvington, NJ and Lyndhurst, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Franzoni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essex-Hudson Urology
    256 Broad St # 1, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6726
  2. 2
    Essex Hudson Urology
    217 Chestnut St Ste 2, Newark, NJ 07105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6720
  3. 3
    Essex Hudson Urology
    50 Union Ave Fl 2, Irvington, NJ 07111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6719
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Essex Hudson Urology
    464 Valley Brook Ave # 1, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 614-1842

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Franzoni?

    Jan 20, 2021
    Dr. Franzoni is a super nice man that truly cares, I recommend him completely. The receptionist was rude and spoiled the whole thing for me. It was my first time there and because of her treatment towards me I was disappointed. The young girl that I'm referring to is on the right hand side. There are 2 young women in front and the one on the right hand side is the one that I had the unfortunate experience with. I was there on 1/18/2020. Dr. Franzoni and management needs to know so that their office doesn't get tarnished by having unprofessional staff and get more reviews like this. Once again the doctor and the rest of the staff were amazing to me but the receptionist was not and that's a shame.
    Mario — Jan 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Franzoni, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Franzoni, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Franzoni to family and friends

    Dr. Franzoni's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Franzoni

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Franzoni, MD.

    About Dr. David Franzoni, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447291646
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Milton S Hershey Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Milton S Hershey Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Franzoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franzoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Franzoni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Franzoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Franzoni has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franzoni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Franzoni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franzoni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franzoni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franzoni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Franzoni, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.