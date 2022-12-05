Dr. Fraser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Fraser, MD
Overview of Dr. David Fraser, MD
Dr. David Fraser, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fraser works at
Dr. Fraser's Office Locations
Coastal Arthritis1126 Kellum Loop Rd Ste B, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 577-0177
Coastal Arthritis & Rheumatism Association1126B Kellum Loop Rd Ste B, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 577-0177
Hospital Affiliations
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fraser and his staff are all that you could want in a medical practice. He is always thorough, professional, prompt and friendly. He is also conscience pf costs and will try and reduce duplicate expenses whenever possible. His staff are the same as Doctor Fraser. They are quick to respond to phone calls and very obliging when it comes to scheduling appointments, tests and making certain that prescriptions are sent promptly to the pharmacy of your choice. I am a satisfied patient, period.
About Dr. David Fraser, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1992794614
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Baylor
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fraser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fraser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fraser works at
Dr. Fraser has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fraser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fraser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fraser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.