Dr. David Frazier, MD
Dr. David Frazier, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Mayo Clinic and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Duplin Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.
Vidant Medical Center2100 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 847-7150
Heart Rhythm Associates Pllc2340 Hemby Ln Ste 100, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 317-3030
- 3 619 S Fleishel Ave Ste 101, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-5514
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
- Vidant Duplin Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
At 88 yo, my mother was hospitalized for an AFIB episode (2016). Dr. Frazier saved her life when he implanted her pacemaker. She likes his positive, friendly demeanor when she has her yearly checkups, and her family appreciates his expertise.
About Dr. David Frazier, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Mayo Clinic
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Frazier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frazier has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frazier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Frazier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frazier.
