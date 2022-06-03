Dr. Fredericka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Fredericka, MD
Overview
Dr. David Fredericka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fredericka works at
Locations
David N. Fredericka MD Facc1753 E Market St Ste 1, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 373-6903
Trumbull Regional Medical Center1350 E Market St, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 841-9011
Hospital Affiliations
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been working with Dr. Fredericka with my father whom is having cardiac issues as well as cognitive decline. He takes time out of his busy day to contact me and my brother, whom are both out of town, for updates at times and it is obvious that he is a doctor who truly cares about his patients. He is very patient and makes sure that my Dad's needs are taken care of. He deserves a 5+ star rating. I have never met a doctor that is so caring and concerned for his patients well being!
About Dr. David Fredericka, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1578606893
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
