Dr. David Freeman, MD
Overview of Dr. David Freeman, MD
Dr. David Freeman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Freeman's Office Locations
College of Medicine920 Stanton L Young Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-2265Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pm
Optum Primary and Specialty Care5150 Journal Center Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 262-3212Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Optum Primary Care10511 Golf Course Rd NW Ste 103, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 262-7281Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Freeman is compassionate, knowledgeable, an excellent listener, and does not give you 'the bum's rush'. I have not had a surgical procedure, but I can wholeheartedly recommend him for a consultation.
About Dr. David Freeman, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1205197837
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
