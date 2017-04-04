Overview

Dr. David Freeto, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Freeto works at Gastroenterology Assocs Of Napa in Napa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.