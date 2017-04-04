Dr. David Freeto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Freeto, MD
Overview
Dr. David Freeto, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Surgery Group of Napa Valley3443 Villa Ln Ste 4, Napa, CA 94558 Directions (707) 257-0447
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's the best...makes a weird procedure palatable...
About Dr. David Freeto, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1386735918
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeto accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeto has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeto.
