Dr. David Freidberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freidberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Freidberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Freidberg, MD
Dr. David Freidberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Freidberg works at
Dr. Freidberg's Office Locations
Urology Austin16040 Park Valley Dr Ste 111, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 766-0178
Urology Austin - Cedar Park1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 881-2238
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Each visit he has patiently listened to concerns, answered questions, discussed lab and radiology results. We had 1 visit canceled by accident by the radiology oncologist staff but Dr. Freidberg's staff worked us in. They also made a patient navigator available to assist with issues.
About Dr. David Freidberg, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1295700128
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- University of Texas Medical Branch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freidberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freidberg accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freidberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freidberg has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freidberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Freidberg speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Freidberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freidberg.
