Dr. David Freidberg, MD

Urology
3.7 (27)
Map Pin Small Round Rock, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Freidberg, MD

Dr. David Freidberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Freidberg works at Urology Austin in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Freidberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Austin
    16040 Park Valley Dr Ste 111, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 766-0178
  2. 2
    Urology Austin - Cedar Park
    1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 881-2238

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of the Prostate) Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    George Koehler — Jan 07, 2023
    About Dr. David Freidberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295700128
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Freidberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freidberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freidberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freidberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freidberg has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freidberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Freidberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freidberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freidberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freidberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

