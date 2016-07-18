Dr. David Frenkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frenkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Frenkel, MD
Dr. David Frenkel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Child & Family Associates of Greater Washington LLC6073 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22044 Directions (703) 550-4135
Dominion Hospital2960 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Falls Church, VA 22044 Directions (703) 536-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
always available, explains medicine being used and why, easy to understand Very kind and understanding I would recommend him to anyone
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1265445597
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Dr. Frenkel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frenkel accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frenkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Frenkel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frenkel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frenkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frenkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.