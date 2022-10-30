Dr. David Fribourg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fribourg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fribourg, MD
Overview of Dr. David Fribourg, MD
Dr. David Fribourg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.
Dr. Fribourg's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente1505 N Edgemont St, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 783-2712
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fribourg and all of his assistants, staff, nurses etc did an exemplary job before, during and after my spinal surgery. Just 19 days post surgery I am PAIN FREE! A true miracle! And now I AM obeying doctor’s orders for a successful (but long) recovery!!! A huge thanks to Kaiser Permanente (Los Angeles) for the incredible nurses that truly love and care for all of us! Thank you Kaiser Bakersfield for your constant compassion, professionalism and care of all your patients! I am grateful and thankful to God for being with me this rough journey of life, through the ups and downs, and always faithfully answering my prayers. I am truly looking forward to a life filled with adventure and discovery!
About Dr. David Fribourg, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1679644611
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fribourg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fribourg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fribourg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fribourg.
