Overview

Dr. David Friedman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Friedman works at Allergy Partners Of Arizona in Oro Valley, AZ with other offices in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.