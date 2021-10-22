Dr. David Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Friedman, MD
Dr. David Friedman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Garden City520 Franklin Ave Ste 114, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (866) 209-6236
Nassau Cardiology of North Shore-LIJ Health System300 Franklin Ave Ste 1, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 599-8280
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Plainview Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I accompanied my non verbal son to an appointment. The office was great. The receptionist Joy was wonderful and caring. The nurse was excellent. The doctor was kind, thorough and professional. Highly recommend.
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1285781948
- Winthrop University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
