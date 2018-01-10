Dr. David Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Friedman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Friedman works at
Locations
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow1530 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 324-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northwell Health Physician Partners Adult & Pediatric Cardiology at Woodbury43 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 938-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Quality Health Plans
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My son has been a patient of Dr Friedman’s for 5years and I like him very much, I found him to be more on the conservative side-he didn’t change my sons medicine from the previous Dr just for the sake of changing it. He continues to this day on the same meds. (pediatric neurologist.)Wait time is minimal, maybe 10min. I would recommend him and the practice.
About Dr. David Friedman, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Neurological Institute Of New York, Columbia University Medical Center Clinical Epilepsy Fellowship
- The Neurological Institute of New York, Columbia University Medical Center
- Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Center
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- City University of New York Brooklyn College
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Epilepsy, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.