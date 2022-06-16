Dr. David Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Friedman, MD
Dr. David Friedman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Ovarian Cysts and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
- 1 9785 Queens Blvd Fl 3, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 261-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After many misdiagnoses and visits to doctors, Dr. Friedman was the only doctor to order the right tests and get me on the path to the correct diagnosis. He assured me that he could treat my multiple health issues, and he seems genuinely invested in my health and wellbeing as a patient.
About Dr. David Friedman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Ovarian Cysts and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
