Overview of Dr. David Friedman, MD

Dr. David Friedman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Ovarian Cysts and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.