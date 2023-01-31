Dr. David Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Friedman, MD
Dr. David Friedman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with Children's Hospital Philadelphia
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
Texas Oncology - San Antonio Medical Center5206 Research Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 595-5300Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hondo610 31st St, Hondo, TX 78861 Directions (210) 595-5300Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medina Regional Hospital
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visits with Dr. Friedman are honest, kind and I leave feeling positive. He has kept me moving forward since discovering my cancer had returned in 2017. I hope he never retires.
About Dr. David Friedman, MD
- Hematology
- English, Afrikaans
- 1477526895
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Anemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedman speaks Afrikaans.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.