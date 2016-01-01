Overview

Dr. David Friedman, MD is a Dermatologist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Friedman works at California Skin Institute in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Impetigo and Scabies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.