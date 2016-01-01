Dr. David Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Friedman, MD is a Dermatologist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Friedman works at
Locations
David B. Friedman MD Inc.1165 N Euclid St, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 991-9990
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Friedman, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Hives, Impetigo and Scabies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.