Dr. David Fries, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (25)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Fries, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Noyes Memorial Hospital, Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Fries works at Sands-Constellation Heart Institute in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sands-Constellation Heart Institute
    2365 S Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14618
(585) 442-5320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Noyes Memorial Hospital
  • Rochester General Hospital
  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Sinus Tachycardia
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Sinus Tachycardia
Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Chest Pain
Sinus Bradycardia
Aneurysm
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Carotid Artery Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Event Monitor
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiovascular Disease
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Disease
Endocarditis
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Murmur
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Second Degree Heart Block
Septal Defect
Tetralogy of Fallot
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Unstable Angina
Ventricular Septal Defect
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    Close Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 09, 2017
I have been a patient of Dr. Fries for over four years and have always had a wonderful experience. Dr. Fries takes as much time for me as I need, answers any questions that I may have, and has responded promptly over the years if I need to reach him.
Kevin Finn in Webster, NY
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Fries, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043215361
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Rochester Medical Center, Strong Memorial Hospital
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Fries, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fries is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fries works at Sands-Constellation Heart Institute in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fries’s profile.

    Dr. Fries has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fries on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fries. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fries.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fries, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fries appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

