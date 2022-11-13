Dr. David Frim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Frim, MD
Overview of Dr. David Frim, MD
Dr. David Frim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Frim works at
Dr. Frim's Office Locations
University of Chicago Medical Center5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-2123
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor he helped me with my daughter she had surgery at 3 1/2 years old and she’s 16 1/2 and doing great. I thing to refer him and see he stepped down so depressing. Thank u for all u done for us all
About Dr. David Frim, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Frim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frim.
