Dr. David Fritz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fritz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Fritz, MD
Dr. David Fritz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with LMH Health and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.
Dr. Fritz works at
Dr. Fritz's Office Locations
-
1
Lawrence Spine Care1130 W 4th St Ste 3204, Lawrence, KS 66044 Directions (785) 505-5815
-
2
University Of Kansas Medical Center634 SW Mulvane St Ste 405, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 295-8470
Hospital Affiliations
- LMH Health
- University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fritz?
I have had two surgery's by Dr. Fritz. A lower back fusion and carpal tunnel surgery. Both were great. He actually listened to my concerns and gave me all the information I needed to make a decision.
About Dr. David Fritz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1902878887
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fritz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fritz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fritz works at
Dr. Fritz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fritz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fritz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.