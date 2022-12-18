Dr. David Fromm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fromm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fromm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Fromm, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and Same Day Surgery Center.
Locations
-
1
Monument Health Rapid City Clinic2805 5th St Ste 200, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 755-5700
-
2
Rapid City Medical Center2820 Mount Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 342-3280
Hospital Affiliations
- Black Hills Surgical Hospital
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
- Same Day Surgery Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Avera
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Optima Health
- Sanford Health Plan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was very informative when it came to explaining what you expect with my upcoming surgery. Very professional and he made you feel like part of the family.
About Dr. David Fromm, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- University of South Dakota School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fromm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fromm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fromm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fromm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fromm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fromm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fromm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.