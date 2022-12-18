Overview

Dr. David Fromm, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and Same Day Surgery Center.



Dr. Fromm works at Monument Health Rapid City Clinic in Rapid City, SD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.