See All Urologists in Toledo, OH
Super Profile

Dr. David Fumo, MD

Urology
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Toledo, OH
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Fumo, MD

Dr. David Fumo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Fumo works at ProMedica Genito Urinary Surgeons Inc in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of McLaren St Lukes
Dr. Salvador Peron, MD
Dr. Salvador Peron, MD
4.2 (32)
View Profile
Dr. Fumo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Promedica Physicians Genito-urinary
    2120 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 531-8558

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
STD Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Syphilis Screening
Uroflowmetry
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bladder Surgery
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
End-Stage Renal Disease
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Lithotripsy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Male Infertility
Neurogenic Bladder
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Removal
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Fumo, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114314556
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Fumo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fumo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fumo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fumo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fumo works at ProMedica Genito Urinary Surgeons Inc in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Dr. Fumo’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fumo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fumo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fumo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fumo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

