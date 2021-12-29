Overview of Dr. David Fumo, MD

Dr. David Fumo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Fumo works at ProMedica Genito Urinary Surgeons Inc in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.