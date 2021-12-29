Dr. David Fumo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fumo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fumo, MD
Overview of Dr. David Fumo, MD
Dr. David Fumo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Fumo's Office Locations
Promedica Physicians Genito-urinary2120 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 531-8558
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Paramount
Ratings & Reviews
Both office visit and surgery left me feeling confident in my health care future with Dr. Fumo. Thorough and friendly evaluations of my health needs.
About Dr. David Fumo, MD
- Urology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1114314556
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences
Dr. Fumo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fumo accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fumo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fumo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fumo.
