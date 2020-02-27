Overview

Dr. David Furman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.



Dr. Furman works at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, CO with other offices in Drexel Hill, PA and Havertown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.