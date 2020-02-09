Overview

Dr. David Fuschetto, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Fuschetto works at Brooklyn Premier Cardiology PC in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.