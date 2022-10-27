Overview of Dr. David Fusco, MD

Dr. David Fusco, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fusco works at Barrow Neurosurgical Associates Ltd in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.