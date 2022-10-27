Dr. David Fusco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fusco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fusco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Fusco, MD
Dr. David Fusco, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fusco works at
Dr. Fusco's Office Locations
-
1
Barrow Neurosurgical Associates Ltd1875 W Frye Rd Ste 300, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 917-5600
-
2
Barrow Neurosurgical Associates, Ltd.485 S Dobson Rd Ste 101, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 917-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fusco?
I saw Dr Fusco for degenerative discs in my neck. His intelligence and knowledge is very obvious as we talked. I never felt rushed, his follow through is complete. You WILL be called back. His entire office is outfitted with the latest in technology. He seems perfectly suited for his chosen field. His staff is very cordial and efficient. Very grateful to have found Dr Fusco because I will one day need his surgical skills and expertise.
About Dr. David Fusco, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659551687
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Deformity and Scoliosis Surgery, Miami Childrens Hospital
- Barrow Neurological Institute
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Harvard Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fusco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fusco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fusco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fusco works at
Dr. Fusco has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fusco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fusco speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fusco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fusco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fusco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fusco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.