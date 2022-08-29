Dr. David Gabbaizadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabbaizadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gabbaizadeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Gabbaizadeh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Gabbaizadeh works at
Locations
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group180 E Pulaski Rd Ste E1-930, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I went in for a visit to discuss colon cancer and on a quick exam doctor picked up an enlarged spleen and skin markings and diagnosed me with cirrhosis of the liver. My prior GI doctor and my primary had missed it. He found the cause and has been incredible. He is a great doctor and a caring human being. I highly recommend him.
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish
- 1194722009
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
- University Rochester
- U Rochester|University Rochester
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Dr. Gabbaizadeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabbaizadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabbaizadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabbaizadeh has seen patients for Gastroparesis, Hernia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabbaizadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gabbaizadeh speaks Hebrew, Persian and Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabbaizadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabbaizadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabbaizadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabbaizadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.