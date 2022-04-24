Overview

Dr. David Gaines, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Gaines works at Gastroenterology Associates P.A. in Greenville, SC with other offices in Clemson, SC and Simpsonville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Dysphagia and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.