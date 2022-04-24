Dr. David Gaines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gaines, MD
Overview
Dr. David Gaines, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Gaines works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates PA200 Patewood Dr Ste B200, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 232-7338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hro9 HAWTHORNE PARK CT, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 232-7338
Tiger Blvd.1011 Tiger Blvd Ste 200, Clemson, SC 29631 Directions (864) 232-7338
Gvo317 Saint Francis Dr Ste 170, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 232-7338
Gastroenterology Associates, P.A.112a Hospital Dr, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 232-7338
Gastroenterology Associates, P.A.112b Hospital Dr, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 232-7338
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gaines listened to my concerns when no other doctor would and sent me straight for test,, I ended up having surgery that was very needed. This man saved my life.
About Dr. David Gaines, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Birmingham - Southern College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaines has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaines accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaines works at
Dr. Gaines has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Dysphagia and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaines. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.