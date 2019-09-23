Overview of Dr. David Galbut, MD

Dr. David Galbut, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Galbut works at David Galbut & Associates PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Empyema, Thoracentesis and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.