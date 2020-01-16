See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Vestal, NY
Dr. David Gallagher, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Gallagher, MD

Dr. David Gallagher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UHS Binghamton General Hospital.

Dr. Gallagher works at United Health Services Hospitals Inc. in Vestal, NY with other offices in Binghamton, NY and Johnson City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Limb Pain and Knee Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gallagher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    United Health Services Hospitals Inc.
    4433 VESTAL PKWY E, Vestal, NY 13850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 729-8156
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Uhs Binghamton General
    10-42 MITCHELL AVE, Binghamton, NY 13903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 762-2151
  3. 3
    United Health Services (uhs)
    33-57 Harrison St, Johnson City, NY 13790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 763-6624

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UHS Binghamton General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Limb Pain
Knee Arthroscopy
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Limb Pain
Knee Arthroscopy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jan 16, 2020
    Jan 16, 2020
I could not be more impressed with Dr. Gallagher and his staff at UHS. I had surgery for a torn rotator cuff. Dr. Gallagher was a second opinion for me. I had a completely incorrect diagnosis from another dr. That told me I had arthritis and come back in a year. Not only did dr. Gallagher confirm that I do not have arthritis, but a myriad of issues with my shoulder that required surgery. In surgery he repaired a torn rotator cuff, torn labrum,frayed and torn bicep, and bone spur. Dr. Gallagher did a great job explaining the procedure using a model of a shoulder so I felt comfortable knowing what to expect. I'm two months out from surgery, healing well and so happy I got a second opinion. Received pictures of the actual repairs and with detailed explanation could see for myself what was done. Also, the staff in his office are top notch. I called a few times after surgery with questions and my calls were promptly answered. Highly recommend!
    — Jan 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Gallagher, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104090232
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Gallagher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gallagher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gallagher has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Limb Pain and Knee Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallagher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallagher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallagher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

