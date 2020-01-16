Overview of Dr. David Gallagher, MD

Dr. David Gallagher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Gallagher works at United Health Services Hospitals Inc. in Vestal, NY with other offices in Binghamton, NY and Johnson City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Limb Pain and Knee Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.