Dr. David Galluch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galluch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Galluch, MD
Overview of Dr. David Galluch, MD
Dr. David Galluch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of Ohio and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Galluch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Galluch's Office Locations
-
1
Ohio Valley Medical Group140 W Main St Ste 100, Springfield, OH 45502 Directions (937) 398-1066
-
2
Urbana Office900 Scioto St Ste 6, Urbana, OH 43078 Directions (937) 398-1066
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
- Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galluch?
Staff was excellent to me. Office appeared very clean except for waiting room carpet. Dr Galluch was amazing and made my experience seamless. Very very pleased. Highly recommend!
About Dr. David Galluch, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1295778546
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Michigan State University
- Medical University of Ohio
- Miami University - Oxford, Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galluch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galluch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galluch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galluch works at
Dr. Galluch has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galluch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Galluch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galluch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galluch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galluch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.