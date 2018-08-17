Overview of Dr. David Galluch, MD

Dr. David Galluch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of Ohio and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Galluch works at Springfield Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Springfield, OH with other offices in Urbana, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.