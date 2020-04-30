See All Hand Surgeons in Richmond, VA
Dr. David Galpern, MD

General Hand Surgery
4.4 (52)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Galpern, MD

Dr. David Galpern, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from The State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Galpern works at Virginia Hand Center in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Galpern's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Hand Center
    2819 N Parham Rd Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-3414
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Limb Pain
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 30, 2020
    Two of our children have gone to Dr. Galpern for various issues, including broken arms, fingers, and even a ganglion cyst. What impresses me about Dr. David Galpern is that, in addition to being an extremely proficient, professional hand surgeon, his bedside manner is UNMATCHED. He treats his patients with warmth and puts even young, scared patients in a calm mindset. He exudes calm confidence, and you know that you have found a professional that will do whatever he can do to help you. My children and I highly recommend him to people of all ages.
    Jennifer G — Apr 30, 2020
    Photo: Dr. David Galpern, MD
    About Dr. David Galpern, MD

    Specialties
    • General Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144340183
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • The State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Galpern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galpern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galpern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galpern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Galpern works at Virginia Hand Center in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Galpern’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Galpern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galpern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galpern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galpern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

