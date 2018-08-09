See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Newburgh, NY
Dr. David Gamburg, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Gamburg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Gamburg works at Cross River Pain Management in Newburgh, NY with other offices in Montvale, NJ and New Paltz, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cross River Pain Management
    280 Broadway Ste 2, Newburgh, NY 12550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 561-3214
  2. 2
    Pain Management Associates
    305 W Grand Ave Ste 500, Montvale, NJ 07645 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 326-4777
  3. 3
    Nappm
    246 Main St Ste 15A, New Paltz, NY 12561 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 255-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Gamburg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134120298
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

