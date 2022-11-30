Overview

Dr. David Gannon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gannon works at East Valley Family Physicians in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.