Overview of Dr. David Garrett, MD

Dr. David Garrett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Garrett works at Eye Consultants Of Kentucky in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.