Dr. David Gatof, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Gatof, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Lutheran Medical Center.
Dr. Gatof works at
Locations
1
Gastroenterology of the Rockies382 S Arthur Ave, Louisville, CO 80027 Directions (303) 444-4066
2
Gastroenterology of the Rockies1000 W South Boulder Rd Ste 200, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 604-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Gastroenterology of the Rockies1551 Professional Ln Unit 290, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 604-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Gastroenterology of the Rockies1755 48th St Ste 100, Boulder, CO 80301 Directions (303) 604-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
11/10, a star. I am generally very anxious around doctors. My appointment with Dr. Gatof was really nice-he was not rushed or dismissive. It was one of the first times I felt listened to. Dr. Gatof has a fun energy, a genuine patience, and a LOT of knowledge. His advice and diagnosis are very thorough. Thank you to Dr. Gatof. (:
About Dr. David Gatof, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1881613305
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gatof has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gatof accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gatof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gatof has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gatof on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gatof. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gatof.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gatof, there are benefits to both methods.