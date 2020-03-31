Overview

Dr. David Gatof, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Lutheran Medical Center.



Dr. Gatof works at Gastroenterology Of The Rockies in Louisville, CO with other offices in Lafayette, CO, Longmont, CO and Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.