Overview of Dr. David Gazzaniga, MD

Dr. David Gazzaniga, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Gazzaniga works at Newport Orthopedic Institute in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Dislocation, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.