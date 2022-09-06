See All Neurologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. David Gehret, MD

Neurology
3.6 (38)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Gehret, MD

Dr. David Gehret, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Gehret works at UCI Health in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gehret's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uc Irvine Health - Newport Doctors Medical Group- Facility
    401 Old Newport Blvd Ste 201, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 999-2977

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Weakness Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. David Gehret, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497774947
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UCLA Wvah Med Center|Wvah Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Gehret, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gehret is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gehret has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gehret has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gehret has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gehret on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Gehret. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gehret.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gehret, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gehret appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

