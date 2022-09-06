Overview of Dr. David Gehret, MD

Dr. David Gehret, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Gehret works at UCI Health in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.