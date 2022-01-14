Overview of Dr. David Gelber, MD

Dr. David Gelber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gelber works at Springfield Clinic in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.