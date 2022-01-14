Dr. David Gelber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gelber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Gelber, MD
Dr. David Gelber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gelber works at
Dr. Gelber's Office Locations
Springfield Clinic Physical Therapy800 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 528-7541
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
- Passavant Area Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This dr is the most caring neuro I have ever dealt with. In my 35 years seeing a neuro for myasthenia gravis he’s tops ! He listens , doesn’t cut you off. He thinks, and puts in extra effort to try to give you the life back that’s been taken from you by nasty form of MD.
About Dr. David Gelber, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1669571113
Education & Certifications
- So Il University School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gelber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gelber works at
Dr. Gelber has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelber.
