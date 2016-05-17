Overview of Dr. David Geldmacher, MD

Dr. David Geldmacher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Geldmacher works at Uab Highlands in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.