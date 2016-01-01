See All Podiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. David Geltzer, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. David Geltzer, DPM

Dr. David Geltzer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Temple University Hospital

Dr. Geltzer works at Philadelphia Podiatry Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Geltzer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Philadelphia Podiatry Associates
    7318 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CHAMPVA
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Health Net
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. David Geltzer, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1326091141
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Geltzer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geltzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Geltzer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Geltzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Geltzer works at Philadelphia Podiatry Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Geltzer’s profile.

    Dr. Geltzer has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geltzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Geltzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geltzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geltzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geltzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

