Overview of Dr. David Gent, MD

Dr. David Gent, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Gent works at Kitsap Foot and Ankle Clinic in Bremerton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.