Dr. David Gentile, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Gentile, MD
Dr. David Gentile, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, Highland Hospital, Jones Memorial Hospital, Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gentile works at
Dr. Gentile's Office Locations
-
1
UR Medicine Urology400 White Spruce Blvd Ste B, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 424-6490
- 2 10 S Pointe Lndg Ste 130, Rochester, NY 14606 Directions (585) 227-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Highland Hospital
- Jones Memorial Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gentile has been helping me manage my enlarged prostate condition for many years now. I trust his counsel and advice.
About Dr. David Gentile, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1447299714
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
